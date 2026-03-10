Groundwork Jacksonville hiring project manager to lead Emerald Trail design and construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville is hiring an Emerald Trail Project Manager to oversee the design and construction of the city’s trail system. The position will involve managing trail segments from their initial concept through completion.

The Emerald Trail is one of the most ambitious community projects currently underway in Jacksonville. The project involves a collaborative effort between multiple organizations, including the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

This role requires working closely with a variety of partners, including the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. The manager will also coordinate with engineers, contractors and community stakeholders to move the project forward.

Ideal candidates for the position should have a professional background in civil engineering or a related field. Groundwork Jacksonville is seeking individuals with specific experience in managing infrastructure or transportation projects. The role also requires strong communication and project management skills.

