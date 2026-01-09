Group wedding planned in St. Johns County just in time for Valentine’s Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office will host a group wedding and vow renewal ceremony on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at The Carriage House, located at 259 San Marco Ave. in St. Augustine.

With wedding costs on the rise, this group ceremony allows couples to save money while enjoying the historic venue. Professional photography services and bridal bouquets will also be available through third-party vendors.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Brandon J. Patty, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Officiating marriages is one of our Office’s most joyous duties.”

Couples wishing to participate must register online by Feb. 9, and the fee for the ceremony is $30. Couples must purchase a marriage license and meet any waiting period requirements based on their residency status.

You can learn information about license requirements by calling (904) 819-3600 or visiting the St. Johns Clerk’s Office website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.