Hakeem Robinson’s sister denies he’s the shooter, but judge finds testimony was livestreamed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defense attorneys for Hakeem Robinson called two additional witnesses to testify Wednesday. One is a record producer, and the other is Robinson’s sister.

Robinson’s sister told jurors that the person shown shooting the victim at a strip mall in a video is not her brother.

However, things took a dramatic turn when the judge found out that the sister’s testimony was being livestreamed on Facebook, showing her identity.

“I’ll just let you know I was told that you didn’t want your face on the screen. Your testimony was live-streamed on Facebook,” said Judge Tatiana Salvador.

“Yeah, no, that’s perfectly fine,” stated Robinson’s sister.

“No, it’s not perfectly fine because I’ve said, excuse me, I’ve said no electronic devices are allowed to be on or used in recording in this courtroom. So whoever has your phone, whoever did that, you need to let me know who that is,” said Judge Tatiana Salvador.

The sister went on to say that her phone was away in her bag and that she did not record the livestream herself.

State gives closing arguments

The state presented its closing arguments to jurors in the trial of a 2020 murder of a local rapper over a diss track.

Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker Jr are both charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Charles McCormick Jr.

Whitaker is also charged with Burglary with assault or battery.

During closing arguments, state prosecutors ran through all the evidence they believe links Robinson and Whitaker to McCormick’s death.

They showed jurors the dash camera video from one of the witness trucks that captured McCormick being shot and killed on January 15th, 2020.

They reminded jurors of the DNA prints found inside the Nissan Altima they argue Robinson, Whitaker, and Dominique Barner drove away in after McCormick was shot.

They also reminded jurors of Dominique Barner and Abdul Robinson Sr’s testimony, stating both Robinson and Whitaker were part of the crime.

The state argued that Robinson and Whitaker sought to kill McCormick Jr. because he made a rap song that dissed the late rapper Willie Addision (Big Goon), who was also Robinson’s half-brother.

“The murder of Charles McCormick, which took place coincidentally exactly on the first anniversary of Willie Addison’s death. 365 days in a year, and he dies on January 15th, 2020. The bullseye on the calendar, and he was the target, and they took him out.”

Defense for Leroy Whitaker Jr. gives closing arguments

After the State finished their closing arguments, the defense attorney for Leroy Whitaker Jr gave her closing arguments.

During closing arguments, Whitaker’s defense attorney sought to remind jurors where they were hearing the evidence against her client came from.

“No DNA on this gun. The only evidence you have before you that this is supposedly Leroy Whitaker’s gun is Dominique Barner.”

Robinson’s defense team will present closing arguments on Thursday.

WATCH: Rapper KSOO’s murder trial closing statements

