Harmful blue-green algae detected in the St. Johns River near Mandarin

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Friday after water in the St. Johns River, near Mandarin Point, tested positive for cyanotoxins associated with blue-green algae.

The sample was collected between Mandarin and Orange Park on September 23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that appear in Florida’s freshwater systems. When the algae blooms, it can discolor the water and produce floating mats, scum, or foam on the surface of the water.

Skin contact can cause rashes, and consuming large amounts can lead to nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, or acute liver failure in severe cases.

DOH advises no one swim in, drink from, or boat near visible algae blooms. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water.

Eating healthy fish from areas experiencing blooms is safe, said DOH, but make sure to rinse and cook them thoroughly. Do not eat shellfish from the area.

Read more about harmful algal blooms here. See the areas where toxins have also recently been detected in Florida here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]