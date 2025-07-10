Have You Seen Me? | Kingsland police K9 bloodhound is lost

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department is down one officer Thursday morning. The department posted on social media that they’re looking for their K9 Officer Willow.

The bloodhound was last seen Thursday morning in the White Oak area, the post states.

“K9 Willow is a friendly dog and not trained in bite work,” the post states. “K9 Willow is an important member of our team and our family. We appreciate any assistance you can provide in helping us find her.”

Anyone who sees Willow is asked to contact the Kingsland Police Department at (912) 729-8254 or non-emergency dispatch at (912) 729-1442.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

K9 Willow Kingsland Police Department K9 Willow has been reported missing Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Kingsland Police Department)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.