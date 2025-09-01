Have you seen Patsy Reed? Jacksonville woman missing for over a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members in Jacksonville are searching for a Westside woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Patricia “Patsy” Reed, 55, was reported missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 22.

According to the report, Patsy’s sister received a call from the furniture store Patsy worked at that Friday, reporting that she hadn’t shown up for work.

The sister said she had spoken with Patsy around 2 PM that day, who said she and her car were stuck in a ditch somewhere near Jones Road. Patsy’s phone appeared to have died at some point, and the sister was unable to find her after driving around for hours. The family said the Dinsmore area, specifically Plummer, Ford and Acree Roads, were searched without results.

JSO said Patsy’s car was pinged in Lawtey, heading toward Jacksonville approximately two hours before the reported phone call. She drives a black Dodge Durango with the Florida tag QLQP12.

Reed is not known to have any diagnosed mental condition that might explain her disappearance.

“She has no history of disappearing like this before. We are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being,” a family member told Action News Jax.

The JSO case remains open and active. Anyone with information on Patsy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

