HCA Florida Orange Park to celebrate NICU graduates at annual reunion this weekend

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host its annual NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Reunion this Saturday, celebrating NICU Awareness Month.

The event honors the journeys of its former NICU patients and their families, offering a chance to reconnect with caregivers. Attendees can enjoy family-friendly carnival activities, including face painting, games, prizes, and an interactive exploration of a NICU room.

Suzanne Jones, Director of Women and Children’s Services, highlighted the significance of this gathering, stating, “It’s a celebration of resilience, hope, and the amazing journeys our NICU graduates have made.”

As the only Level II NICU in Clay County, HCA Florida Orange Park provides specialized care for premature babies and those born with critical illnesses. The reunion offers families a meaningful opportunity to reunite with the healthcare professionals who played a crucial role during their early days of life.

The event, now in its eighth year, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s location at 2001 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL.

