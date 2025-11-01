HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital donates $20K to help Orange Park High fight food insecurity

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced a $20,000 donation to Orange Park High School to support the Community Partnership School initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity.

The donation will enhance the school’s efforts to integrate student and family wellness, academic achievement, and community engagement. This initiative highlights the hospital’s commitment to the long-term health and success of the local community.

“At HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, we understand that a healthy community starts with strong schools, recognizing that education and health are deeply intertwined for students to thrive,” said Chad Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

This approach not only focuses on immediate needs but also aims to foster a sustainable model for community health and educational success.

By investing in this initiative, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital is reinforcing its role as a community partner, recognizing the vital connection between health and education.

