‘He didn’t die alone’ | Woman tried to save man hit by semi during encounter with ICE agents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sara Atkinson tried to save a life Tuesday morning. She witnessed the death of 28-year-old Juan Coronilla Duran. He was hit and killed by a semi-truck when he ran out onto State Road 16 after an encounter with ICE agents in St. Augustine.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor his life. Left behind were candles, flowers, and notes in remembrance of what happened there.

During the vigil many held signs showing their opposition to ICE and their involvement.

Atkinson was there too. She said she was not associated with the protest, but came back to the scene to remember the man whose life she tried to save.

Read: DHS finds itself back in the headlines after 3 fatal ICE encounters

“I pulled the cloth, the garment over his face so I could see the man. And at that moment I realized he was actually still alive,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson is a veterinary nurse who lives minutes away from State Road 16. She heard the crash and took immediate action. She went underneath the semi to see if he was breathing.

“I immediately started chest compressions, doing what I was trained to do,” Atkinson said. “I was trying everything just to save the man’s life. Give him the best chance possible.”

She says after about 10 minutes, first responders came to help.

“They ended up notifying me that he had, in fact, passed away,” Atkinson said.

Read: Trump says ICE should continue traffic stops despite new policy to halt them

Atkinson says she’s heartbroken. She wants to send a message to the family of the victim.

“He didn’t die alone; everybody here on scene, rescuers, first aid providers, police officers, we all fought to save him,” Atkinson said.

On State Road 16, there were dozens of people who came out for a vigil to honor Duran’s life.

Some, like Brit Robinson, who is running for Congress District 4 as a democratic candidate, also showing opposition to ICE.

“That’s not what this country is supposed to be about, like hunting down members of our community,” Robinson said.

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For Atkinson, her message was different.

“I’m not involved in any of the political stuff. I did my job as a human being for another human being,” Atkinson said.

Duran has been identified as a Mexican National. We’ve reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for updates about his death and the ICE encounter leading up to it. We are waiting to hear back.

Sara Atkinson Sara Atkinson tried to save the life of a man who was hit by a semi truck Tuesday (July 14, 2026) during an encounter with ICE agents in St. Augustine.

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