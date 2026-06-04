He worked at 5 Clay elementary schools; Now he’s in jail for having child, animal sex abuse images

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man accused of possessing child and animal sex abuse materials worked as a substitute teacher at several Clay County elementary schools before his arrest, according to district leaders.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Tyrone Ferguson and charged him with six counts related to child and animal sex abuse materials after detectives investigated a tip they received in February.

According to Ferguson’s arrest report, investigators said he uploaded the images to a Snapchat account under the name “Bryan White.”

Before his arrest, Clay County District Schools confirmed Ferguson worked as a substitute teacher. On May 1st, 18th, 19th, and 21st, Ferguson worked at Doctors Inlet, Oakleaf Village, Discovery Oaks, and Argyle Elementary, respectively. Ferguson also worked at Oakleaf Village on March 2nd, 2026, and August 18th, 2025. On January 22nd, he worked at Ridgeview Elementary.

Ferguson was contracted through Kelly Services, the third-party staffing company that provides substitute teachers for the district.

In a statement to Action News Jax, Kelly Services confirmed Ferguson has been removed from all pending assignments. The company said he had previously passed all required background checks.

Action News Jax also found a LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Ferguson that lists work with MAD DADS and Blacktop Basketball Ministry.

The Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS, which is no longer active, declined Action News Jax’s request for comment.

Action News Jax also attempted to contact Blacktop Basketball Ministry using a phone number associated with the organization. The call went directly to Ferguson’s voicemail.

The active Northeast Florida chapter of MAD DADS said Ferguson has no affiliation with its organization.

Clay County District Schools said Ferguson was banned from all district property once officials learned of his arrest:

“Clay County District Schools is aware of the arrest of an individual by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The individual in question is an employee of the district’s third-party staffing partner and has previously performed substitute teaching duties at a limited number of schools within our district. Additionally, while law enforcement records indicate this individual is a basketball coach, the district can confirm he has never served as a coach or been affiliated with any athletic programs within Clay County District Schools.

Upon notification from law enforcement of the current allegations, the district immediately took action to bar this individual from all school properties, and he is no longer eligible for any future assignments within Clay County District Schools.

As part of the district’s strict requirements, our third-party staffing partner must ensure all personnel successfully meet all state-mandated background screening and Jessica Lunsford Act vetting protocols prior to being placed in any classroom. A review of compliance records confirms that this individual’s fingerprints and background checks were completely up to date, revealing no prior arrests or criminal history.

The safety, security, and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that compromises the safety of our school communities.

Clay County District Schools is fully cooperating with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in their ongoing investigation. Because this is an active law enforcement matter, any further questions regarding the specific criminal charges should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Ferguson remains in the Clay County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

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