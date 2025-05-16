Health Alert for Doctors Lake-Center

Clay County, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Doctors Lake-Center. The alert is in response to a water sample taken on May 13, 2025.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters with visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you come into contact with algae, discolored water, or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals.

Pets and livestock should use an alternative water source when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

What is Blue-Green Algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

Blue-green algae may not always be visible as a bloom, but they can still be present in the water.

Is Blue-Green Algae Harmful?

Blue-green algae can produce toxins, which can be harmful to humans and pets. Sensitive individuals (e.g., children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised) may still be at risk even at low concentrations and should avoid any exposure.

