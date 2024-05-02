Health officials issue rabies alert for Westside area of Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) has issued a rabies alert after discovering a cat with the viral disease.

The area of concern is boarded on the north by Highway 134, on the south by Sandler Road, on the east by the Old Middleburg Road South, and west by Highway 23/First Coast Expressway.

The alert was issued after discovering a rabid cat in the Westside area.

The Department of Health said as a precaution, pet owners should always maintain control of their pets and be certain that each has received current rabies immunization shots from a licensed veterinarian.

Wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes should always be avoided. The Department of Health said they carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment.

If you are exposed to rabies, receiving quick treatment will protect you from the risk associated with the disease.

This rabies alert is for 60 days, through Aug. 1, 2024.

The DOH asks the public to take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Care and Protective Services at (904) 630-CITY (2489).

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Duval by calling (904) 253-1280.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Animal Care and Protective Services at (904) 630-CITY (2489).

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Duval at (904) 253-1280.

