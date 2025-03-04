Heart returns to Jacksonville for “An Evening with Heart!”

DUUUVAL, get ready to rock! The legendary band Heart is finally making their way back to Jacksonville, and it’s about time! Ann and Nancy Wilson are bringing their powerhouse vocals and iconic hits to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24th!

Get ready to sing your heart out to “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” “Alone,” and all the other anthems that have made them rock and roll royalty. This is a show you absolutely do not want to miss.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 7th, at 10am sharp, so set those alarms, mark your calendars, and prepare to battle it out for the best seats in the house.

YOU CAN ALSO WIN YOUR WAY IN TO THE SHOW BY ENTERING OUR GIVEAWAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY!

While Ann has stayed close to the first coast, living and performing here over the past few years, the last time the Wilson sisters played the same stage in our area was in 2014!

Get in the right headspace to see the show: check out these pictures from Ann’s last performance at Daily’s Place in 2018.

0 of 14 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18 Ann Wilson 8.24.18

Get your tickets starting Friday, March 7th at 10am at all Ticketmaster outlets, and the box office at the arena!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 03/04/25 – 03/23/25. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (969theeagle.com) or download the free 96.9 The Eagle app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.969theeagle.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2025 Cox Media Group