‘Heartfelt Goodbye’: Children’s hair salon in Fleming Island closing down

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A hair salon dedicated to children in Fleming Island is closing down after more than 12 years.

In a post to social media Saturday, the owner of Klips and Giggles, Mrs. Rebecka, announced that it would be closing down near the end of April due to “unexpected challenges” within her family.

“On March 12th, my husband was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that will require the amputation of his left leg,” said the owner. “As his health needs will now take priority, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Klips and Giggles to focus on my family during this trying time.”

The shop, located on Village Square Parkway, first started business in 2012.

With bright decorations and candy-colored cars as seats, the business advertises itself as a place that makes haircuts less stressful and even fun for kids.

“Over the years, what started as a business has blossomed into something far greater—a family of friends, supporters, and wonderful memories. I’ve had the privilege of watching your kids grow up, sharing in your milestones, and building bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime.”

Klips and Giggles will close down after April 26th this year.

