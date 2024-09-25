Heart's Ann Wilson has listed her NE Florida home for sale - let's look inside!

Heart’s frontwoman Ann Wilson has listed her water-front home in Palatka for $2 million. If it sells at or above asking price, she stands to turn a nice profit on the house she purchased back in 2019 for $885,000

The property sits on 12.5 acres along the St. Johns River, nestled 50 miles south of Jacksonville. According to Zillow, the specs look like this:

7 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

6,056 sqft

property includes a private dock, poolside lanai, beautiful views, expansive porches, rich historic character (built in 1900)

other features include Breakfast Nook, Built-in Features, Butler Pantry, Ceiling Fan(s), Eat-in Kitchen, Elevator, Kitchen Island, Primary Bathroom -Tub with Separate Shower, Master Downstairs, Vaulted Ceiling(s), Walk-In Closet(s)

On top of the home’s star-power, the real estate company made a slick music video to wet everybody’s appetite. While the video is awesome, you almost with they would have hired a landscaper before the film crew showed up.

One last thing...I desperately need somebody to tell me what feature/amenity/utility/machine/structure is this in her bathroom around a minute into the tour???

Ann Wilson selling her Palatka home





©2024 Cox Media Group