JSO investigating reported shots fired at The Avenues mall in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:30 p.m. UPDATE: JSO has confirmed that they are investigating a report of shots fired in the parking lot of The Avenues mall. There is no active threat.

Officers have not found that anyone was struck by the gunfire, but confirmed that one parked vehicle was hit.

Multiple individuals have been detained.

Officers say people are allowed to come and go as there is currently no lockdown.

Detectives are on scene as they continue the investigation and are asking parents to pick up their children if they are currently in or around the mall.

6:30: 5 p.m. on Saturday, panic erupted at The Avenues mall following reports of potential gunfire.

JSO has confirmed that they are “investigating a reported discharging of a firearm near the Avenues Mall.”

Action News received reports from viewers that a group of teens got into a fight and crowds started running. Some customers sheltered in place.

Our crew on the scene at 6:30 says that there is heavy police presence as well as tape blocking off a portion of the parking lot.

It is currently unclear whether anyone has been injured or taken into custody.

