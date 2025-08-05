SWAT responds to the Southern Oaks mobile home park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large number of officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Southern Oaks mobile home park on the Southside Monday evening.

Multiple viewers and neighbors told Action News Jax they believe a man was barricaded in a home and threatening to cause an explosion.

The scene began to clear out and neighbors were beginning to be allowed back into their homes around 9:45 pm.

Action News Jax has reached out to police for information regarding any potential threat or investigation, but we have yet to hear back.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

