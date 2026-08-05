Help find Chace | 7-year-old boy missing from Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding 7-year-old Chace Brown, who left his Northside home Wednesday morning.

JSO said Chace was last seen just before 7 a.m. leaving his home off of Broward Road near I-95.

The sheriff’s office said Chace’s family shared he is autistic and non-verbal.

Chace was last seen wearing a white tank top, black Super Mario shorts, and blue Crocs. He is 4′03″ and has brown eyes and short black hair.

If you see Chace or know where he is, please call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

CHACE BROWN JSO MISSING CHILD FLYER (JSO)

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