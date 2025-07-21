Local

Help Identify Little Girl Found Riding Her Bicycle on Jacksonville Street

By Kristine Bellino
Child Found in Jacksonville Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Child Found in Jacksonville Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
By Kristine Bellino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the family of a little girl who was found this morning riding her bicycle near the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard.

Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police say her name may be “Rubiana.” She is thought to be between the ages of four and six.

She is wearing a light blue shirt and was barefoot. Police say she is safe.

Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police found her riding a pink bicycle with purple handle grips and a purple and light grey seat. The bicycle has training wheels.

Anyone with information on her identity, or with information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call JSO at: at (904) 630.0500 or 911.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!