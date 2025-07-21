Help Identify Little Girl Found Riding Her Bicycle on Jacksonville Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the family of a little girl who was found this morning riding her bicycle near the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard.

Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Photo Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police say her name may be “Rubiana.” She is thought to be between the ages of four and six.

She is wearing a light blue shirt and was barefoot. Police say she is safe.

Police found her riding a pink bicycle with purple handle grips and a purple and light grey seat. The bicycle has training wheels.

Anyone with information on her identity, or with information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call JSO at: at (904) 630.0500 or 911.

