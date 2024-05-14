Help identify Nassau County suspect using company credit card at several Lowes stores

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies need the community’s help identifying a suspect making unauthorized purchases at several local hardware stores.

The suspect pictured was involved in making fraudulent purchases using a roofing company’s Lowes “Pro Card” at multiple Lowes locations.

The crimes occurred between Wed., April 10 and Sun., April 14, 2024.

If you know the suspect or can help identify him you are asked to call Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Pinkston at 904-583-7218 or email at irpinkston@nassauso.com. You can also contact the non-emergency number at 904-225-5174.

To remain anonymous call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

