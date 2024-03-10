Help Putnam County police catch a thief

Palatka, Fla. — A recent rash of burglaries has police on high alert.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing an unusually high number of burglaries in Palatka.

Unlocked cars and houses have been broken into in the Lemon Heights area from St. Johns Avenue and North Palm Avenue to SR 100 and Crill Avenue.

Police are asking that neighbors keep their doors locked, even the ones on sheds.

If you see anyone suspicious, call 911 or the non-emergency line at 386-329-0800.

