Here are the key matchups to watch for Jaguars vs. Niners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have an opportunity to keep pace in the division and in the AFC playoff race this weekend against a beaten and battered San Francisco 49ers roster that just lost its best player, Nick Bosa, for the season.

The Jaguars’ defense has been among the best in the league thus far, but this is a get-right game for Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr, and the rest of the offense after some early season struggles.

What are some key matchups to watch for the Jaguars against the Niners?

Jaguars LBs vs Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is on pace for another fantastic season statistically, but it’s been mostly as a receiver rather than as a rusher. McCaffrey is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and has amassed more receiving yards (213) than rushing (176) this season.

The Jaguars have run a lot of dime personnel packages over the first three weeks of the season. It will be curious to see if Anthony Campanile changes his philosophy to stop McCaffrey this weekend as both Devin Lloyd and Foye Oluokun are playing exceptionally well thus far into 2025.

Jaguars DBs vs 49ers WRs

The Jaguars secondary has been something else to start the 2025 season. Jacksonville leads the NFL in both interceptions (7) and passes defensed (28). The unit has allowed a completion % of just 60.2% and a 65.5 NFL Rating.

Ricky Pearsall has quickly made a name for himself in the Bay area. He’s third in the NFL with 281 receiving yards, including five receptions of 20+ yards. George Kittle has been battling a hamstring injury and Brandon Aiyuk remains out for some time. This is a really depleted 49ers offense and Jacksonville needs to take advantage.

Trevor Lawrence vs SF Defense

Trevor Lawrence’s 2025 season has looked much like the rest of his entire career, filled with ups, downs, and inconsistency. The turnovers remain an issue as he’s already thrown four interceptions, just three weeks in. However, the offensive line and Lawrence have both done a much better job this season at preventing pressure and avoiding sacks.

The loss of Nick Bosa behooves the Jaguars and Walker Little greatly. Little was on schedule to face back-to-back-to-back weeks of faceoffs against Trey Hendrickson, Danielle Hunter/ Will Anderson Jr, and Nick Bosa. It’s no doubt a crushing blow to the Niners’ defense.

With Bosa in the lineup, San Francisco was only allowed 162.0 yards passing per game (5th) and -0.26 EPA per dropback (3rd). Bosa was, to no surprise, a big part of that defense. It’s up to Lawrence and the rest of the offense to take advantage of an injury-riddled San Francisco team.

