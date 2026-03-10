Here’s how to dodge the high gas prices in Northeast Florida

We all love a high-energy show, but the gas prices in Jacksonville lately? Not so much. Just a few weeks ago, we were coasting, but now the average is creeping up toward that $3.70 mark today. It’s like watching the ticket prices for a stadium tour - you blink and you’re out an extra twenty bucks!

If you’re cruising down Beach Blvd or hitting the 295 loop, you’ve probably noticed the neon signs are looking a bit more “premium” than we’d like. But don’t park the truck just yet. There are still a few spots like the BP on Old St. Augustine or the Speedway on 103rd where you can snag a deal closer to $2.75 if you’re lucky.

Check the latest prices in Jacksonville before you hit the road. Tap for the Gas Price Map

Since we can’t exactly call the oil companies and tell them to pump the brakes, here’s how we can keep more cash in our pockets as the prices surge:

Lighten the load - If you’re hauling around gear from last summer’s tailgate in your trunk, ditch it. Weight wastes gas!

- If you’re hauling around gear from last summer’s tailgate in your trunk, ditch it. Weight wastes gas! Cruise Control is your BFF - On the highways, let the car do the work. Keeping a steady pace saves more than you think.

- On the highways, let the car do the work. Keeping a steady pace saves more than you think. The “Early Bird” special - Gas prices can change throughout the day. Check the apps/websites before you head out for the morning commute.

- Gas prices can change throughout the day. Check the apps/websites before you head out for the morning commute. Maintenance matters - A tuned-up engine can be a credit card savior. Your ride just runs smoother, AND it will use less fuel.

- A tuned-up engine can be a credit card savior. Your ride just runs smoother, AND it will use less fuel. Rewards programs - Almost every station has an app now. It’s a pain to sign up, but those 5 or 10 cents per gallon add up to a free six-pack pretty quick!

Stay savvy out there, Duval. Don’t let the pain at the pump ruin the vibes!