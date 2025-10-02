Here’s what Riverfront Plaza - former Jacksonville Landing - looks like now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction continues on Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. The city released photos of progress on the future green space (see below).

PHOTOS: Riverfront Plaza (aka The Jacksonville Landing) Then & Now

0 of 11 The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall during a videogame tournament. Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Riverfront Plaza The City of Jacksonville shared these photos Thursday (Oct. 2, 2025) of construction at Riverfront Plaza, home of the former iconic Jacksonville Landing. (City of Jacksonville) Jacksonville shooting survivor dies in car accident JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 27: The inside of Jacksonville Landing the morning after three people died on August 27, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooting occurred at the GLHF Game Bar during a Madden 19 video game tournament. File photo. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) (Mark Wallheiser) A City Council finance committee says no new expenses, no new loans, which leaves plans for the Jacksonville Landing uncertain.

*The following are details about Riverfront Plaza provided by The City of Jacksonville.

Riverfront Plaza, formerly the site of the Jacksonville Landing, is an open green space on the bank of the St. Johns River in the heart of Downtown. This space is managed by Jax Parks, the City of Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation branch and is available for event permitting for large and small events.

The Future of Riverfront Plaza:

Phase 1 of Riverfront Plaza is now under construction and includes an elevated destination playground on top of a park pavilion building, a large flexible event lawn, as well as a new bulkhead, riverwalk, and a plaza space connecting Riverfront Plaza to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The park pavilion building will include a small café space, restrooms, mechanical rooms and storage space to support the park. Phase 1 is slated for late 2025 completion.

Phase 2 of Riverfront Plaza will include a beer garden, rain garden, and a bike and pedestrian connection to the Main Street Bridge. Phase 2 is anticipated to start in early 2026 with an anticipated completion of 2027.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.