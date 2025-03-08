Heritage Classic: Ribault takes home the trophy in game commemorating baseball’s black history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 6th annual High School Heritage Classic played out under the Vystar Ballpark lights. Until now, the teams had been even in total wins, but one of the rivals is back on top.

The Ribault High School Trojans scored five runs in the third inning, helping push them to a 10-3 victory over the Raines High School Vikings.

The teams weren’t wearing their usual gear. The Heritage Classic commemorates black history in baseball, including Jacksonville’s very own Negro American League team. Raines and Ribault high schoolers donned custom-made Jacksonville Red Caps jerseys to honor their historic contribution to the game.

“I want to congratulate both Ribault and Raines on a very hard-played game by both teams,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. “The Jumbo Shrimp want to thank Duval County Public Schools and everyone who has helped make the High School Heritage Classic a continued success in our club’s salute to Black History.”

For the third time in the last four years, Ribault kept hold of the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

“Baseball is a blessing to play. Not a lot of minority kids play it, especially nowadays. ‘Oh it’s lame, I want to play basketball or football,’” said Ribault player Naim Matthews. “So being one of the few that play it... I just want to give back and show everybody that we can play the game!”

The Vikings won each of the first two High School Heritage Classics, going 8-4 in 2020 and 16-5 in 2021. However, the Trojans won the next two contests, 4-2 in 2022 and 8-3 in 2023. The teams tied 5-5 in 2024.

Despite a rough loss this time, the Vikings say the things they’ve learned on this team will stick with them forever.

“One thing I’ve learned is definitely leadership throughout the entire Raines community, showing that you can always do everything that you put your mind to,” said Raines player Brandon Young. He continued, saying the leadership skills he’s learned as part of the team will follow him when he joins the Air Force and throughout the rest of his life.

“The game of baseball teaches a lot of life lessons that they can use in the future,” said Ribault Head Coach Rodney Tisdale Sr. “When they become great men, they can pass it along to their siblings or sons and daughters.”

The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps for select games during the upcoming 2025 season, which begins April 1st.

