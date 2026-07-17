‘He’s like my son’: Neighbor remembers man killed in deadly shooting at Jacksonville apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Northside at the Breakwater Studio Apartments near Interstate 95 and Broward Road.

Around 10:57 p.m. Thursday, JSO said a witness alerted them to a Black male between the ages of 20-30 unconscious and unresponsive in the complex’s courtyard near building number 5.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered he was shot in his chest. They tried to save him, but he died.

At the time of this article’s publication, the victim’s name, or suspect information, has not been confirmed by JSO.

Neighbors provided Action News Jax reporter Zion Decoteau with the name of a man who lived or was visiting a relative inside the apartment police were searching. The visual description they gave of him matched JSO’s victim description.

Decoteau also observed multiple people on social media saying “RIP” and tagging the account of a man whose name matched the name provided by a person identifying themself as family friend of the supposed victim.

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Resident Gordon Lamont said he has a good relationship with his neighbor, even remembering the last time he saw the man next door.

“He’s like my son,” Lamont said. “When I came out to dump my garbage, his door was wide open. I didn’t hear nothing so I seen his car over there.”

The man from the Bronx wearing a shirt from Brooklyn said he left the Big Apple for Jacksonville – ironically to escape violence.

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“I was tired of the gunshots, can’t sleep at night,” Lamont said. “New York City, I probably would’ve been safer there than I am here.”

Detectives are trying to get surveillance video and are talking to witnesses in the apartment complex.

If you know anything, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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