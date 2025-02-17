High School Heritage Classic continues rivalry between local schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host the sixth annual High School Heritage Classic between two Duval County Public Schools as they compete for the A. Philip Randolph Cup.

The exhibition game between William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School will be on Friday, March 7 at VyStar Ballpark at 6:30 p.m.

The rivalry between the Raines Vikings and the Ribault Trojans dates back to 2020, when the Vikings won their first match during the Classic and again in 2021. The Trojans won the next two contests in 2022 and 2023. Both teams tied in 2024.

Student-athletes will wear customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms as tribute to the Negro Leagues from 1938-42. The game will feature references to players and teams throughout the league.

1941 Jacksonville Red Caps

“Every year, the High School Heritage Classic celebrates the extraordinary history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville and honors the many Negro Leagues players who laid the foundation for our entire industry,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw.

General Admission tickets are available for $7 per person.

“I want to thank Duval County Public Schools and the students and faculty of both Raines and Ribault High Schools for continuing this integral tradition to the Jumbo Shrimp’s annual Black History Month celebration,” says Craw. “We hope this special game will help encourage all fans to continue to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love.”

