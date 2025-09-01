High winds and rough currents make for a less-than-ideal Labor Day beach day

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There was no hurricane on the map, but at Jax Beach, if you closed your eyes, it may have felt like there was one this Labor Day.

“We saw the wind advisory, and honestly we were thinking that there might be some surfers, but it may even be a little treacherous for them today,” said beachgoer Danette Gilley.

“Yeah, we definitely weren’t expecting it to be this bad. We’re unfortunately getting hit with a lot of sand,” said Meagan Gilley.

Strong winds persisted throughout the day, driving dangerous currents and prompting lifeguards to bust out the red flags.

“This is on the very strong, high-end of a red flag. We’re advising most beachgoers, just stay out of the water is very good advice,” said Captain Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Emahiser and the rest of the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue spent their holiday patrolling the shores and warning beachgoers about the dangerous conditions.

“We’re not exaggerating, it’s very dangerous. This is a good day to stay on the beach and look at the ocean,” said Emahiser.

Currents throughout the day were strong enough to pull swimmers half a mile down the shore in only about 15 minutes, Emahiser told Action News Jax.

“The surf was larger from the hurricane, but this is every bit as hazardous because folks don’t think it’s dangerous,” said Emahiser.

And people seemed to heed the warnings for the most part.

By 4 pm Emahiser said no one had to be rescued from the waters.

“We gonna pay attention to them flags. I don’t know about them other people. We can’t speak for them, but us, we gonna pay attention,” said beachgoer Quinton Gaines, who was visiting from Georgia.

For most of the day, lifeguards remained on duty, but after 6 pm, lifeguards leave their stands.

One lookout was set to remain until 7 PM in the main tower, according to Emahiser.

“At seven we’ll leave. So, if you go in the water after seven, no one may get there in time to save your life. So, we highly advise you today after six o’clock, to just stay out of the water,” said Emahiser.

While it may not have been the most picturesque beach day one could hope for, those who toughed out the harsh surf and the high winds didn’t seem to let the conditions stop them from making the most of their holiday.

“I looked at my weather app and it said partly cloudy with a UV of 8. I came here to tan and I’m like surrounded by hurricane weather,” said one beachgoer named Mila. “My dad says the best day at the office is worse than the worst day at the beach.”

The dangers are expected to remain even through Tuesday.

Emahiser said due to the ocean floor getting kicked up by the strong Labor Day currents, rip currents may bring unexpected hazards in the days ahead.

“The sandbars will be completely changed. So, there will be rip currents in places where there were not and where there were rips they will have moved,” said Emahiser.

