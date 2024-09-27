Highway sign falls on car, kills person in Tampa as Hurricane Helene moves toward land

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene moves closer to Florida, a person has died in Tampa, according to FOX 13.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Traffic cameras showed a highway sign on top of a car on I-4 Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed it was a deadly accident.

FHP did not say how many deaths were related to the crash or if anyone else was injured, according to FOX 13.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.