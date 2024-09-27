Local

Highway sign falls on car, kills person in Tampa as Hurricane Helene moves toward land

(Matt Rourke/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene moves closer to Florida, a person has died in Tampa, according to FOX 13.

Traffic cameras showed a highway sign on top of a car on I-4 Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed it was a deadly accident.

FHP did not say how many deaths were related to the crash or if anyone else was injured, according to FOX 13.

