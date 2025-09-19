Hispanic Heritage Month: Unidos Jax Heritage Dinner tickets on sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special dinner next week.

The 2nd Annual Unidos Jax Heritage Dinner celebration will be on Thursday.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will have an awards ceremony and an after-party.

Tickets can be purchased on the City of Jacksonville’s website by clicking here.

