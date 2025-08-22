Historic 1880s St. Augustine home catches fire; lightning suspected, no injuries

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A historic home built in the 1880s on Water St. in St. Augustine was briefly caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

The St. Augustine Fire Department and St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the fire after receiving a call just before 5 p.m.

According to the St. Augustine Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene to find flames from the roof.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The home was originally owned by the Dismukes family, who were instrumental in efforts to preserve the historic City Gates.

The home was soon bought by Dr. Joseph Fogerty, a prominent physician and surgeon who served as mayor of St. Augustine twice.

According to the fire department, there were no reported injuries, and eyewitness accounts along with the damage, are consistent with a lightning strike as the cause.

