Historic Eastside grocery store reopens after 14-year closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic grocery store is making its long-awaited return to Jacksonville’s Eastside after being closed for 14 years. The store, known as The Corner at Debs Store, reopened in Sept. 2024, offering a new look while honoring the legacy of a beloved local institution that had been a cornerstone of the community for nearly a century.

Located at the corner of East 5th Street and Florida Avenue, the red brick building has been home to the Debs family since the store’s founding in 1921. For many years, it was a staple for Eastside residents, providing a variety of fresh food options and serving as a gathering spot for the community.

Joseph Debs, a surviving family member, recalled the profound impact the store had on the area. He closed the store in 2011 following the death of his father, Nicholas Debs. However, after receiving numerous requests from residents asking when the store would reopen, Debs decided to bring it back.

“The Eastside represented a lot to me and my family,” said Debs. “And I had one of the members of that community ask, ‘Where do we get our fresh food, and when are you gonna reopen?’”

That question was the catalyst for reopening the store, which now provides a completely revamped experience for shoppers.

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Troy Williams, a customer, expressed his amazement upon walking into the newly opened store.

“I was blown away. I walked through the door and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Williams said. “I’m just proud of what Debs has done here, to even think of bringing it back.”

But the store offers more than just groceries. Now owned by Lift Jax, the store also houses services from VyStar and Goodwill upstairs.

“VyStar operates a financial fitness center here, offering financial service education and access to financial services for members of the neighborhood,” David Garfunkel, CEO of Lift Jax, explained. “Goodwill operates the Good Career Center, which is all about career and workforce development.”

Lift Jax has worked hard to maintain the rich history of the Debs Store. Garfunkel pointed out that they even have a mini-museum showcasing the store’s legacy.

“It served the community for nearly a century, so we’re just building on that legacy and refreshing it for the 21st century,” Garfunkel said.

Inside the store, employees are proud to highlight the variety of fresh produce, meats, and other goods now available.

“We have the red thread down here,” employee Monique Presley said while giving a tour of the store. “We’ve placed a lot of different condiments, sweet potatoes, apples, oranges, fruits, vegetables, beef, pork, and even smoked meat on the side.”

More than half of the store’s employees are Eastside residents, including Presley, who has fond memories of shopping at the store as a child.

“I don’t think I can put into words the feeling that I get when I have people come here who don’t have the means to go to Walmart, but they’re still able to find the things they’re looking for,” Presley said.

The Corner at Debs Store emphasizes its commitment to offering affordable prices for high-quality service.

“These people have come from not even having a place to go,” Presley said. “We don’t want to come here and charge them seven dollars for a carton of eggs.”

For Larry Phillips, an employee at Debs, the reopening of the store was an emotional experience.

“After being here and visiting with the community, especially the elderly, it meant so much to them. There were tears in their eyes when the store came back to life,” Phillips recalled.

Debs noted that the most rewarding part of reopening the store has been reconnecting with the community.

“The residents we interact with—their reaction to the store being here—they’re interested not only in shopping, but in engaging with the stories, reconnecting, and greeting each other. It has truly become a neighborhood hub again,” Debs said.

The partners behind the store are excited to continue the Debs family legacy, which began more than 100 years ago, and they look forward to serving the community for generations to come.

