History flashback: British redoubt excavated in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Archaeology Program has excavated a dry moat associated with a British redoubt that is over 200 years old.

In an update posted to Facebook, the Program shares pieces of history regarding the forts and how they were used all those years ago.

During the American Revolution, the British army maintained control of Flordia, using their territory as outposts for troops. Even with its extensive military history and defenses, newly occupied St. Augustine was still vulnerable to attacks along the San Sebastian River. In response, the British army built 7 redoubts, which are fortified military outposts, along the edge of the city.

Shortly after the redoubts were built, the occupation of the forts themselves was incredibly brief as the war had ended 2 years after completion. After the War, the state of Florida was returned to Spain.

When the Spanish returned to the state, the redoubts had been primarily abandoned. They shortly disappeared from maps and any documentation, no records indicated any details about specific locations.

The Program states that 39 years of archaeological testing, the first of 7 redoubts had been uncovered. The program hopes to continue their search and find the remaining redoubts

