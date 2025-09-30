‘Hoax’ | Marion County teen lied about being abducted, could be charged, sheriff said

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Claims made last week by a Marion County teen that he was abducted and shot were false. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday that Caden Speight, 17, lied about the abduction calling it a “hoax.”

A Florida Amber Alert was issued for Speight Thursday evening, following reports of a shooting in Dunnellon off Highway 484.

Initial details about the disappearance came from Speight’s mother saying her son texted her stating he’d been shot and kidnapped by four Hispanic men in a light-colored van.

Sheriff Woods in a video on social media explained that after an extensive investigation involving local, state, and federal agencies, it was determined that Speight fabricated the entire story.

The investigation revealed that Speight had purchased a bicycle, tent, and camping supplies prior to reporting the incident.

“To continue the ruse, Caden, who had a handgun with him since the beginning of all of this, chose to shoot himself in the leg ...” Wood said in his video message. “There is ZERO chance that Caden’s gunshot wound came from any type of assailant.”

Witnesses contradicted Speight’s initial claims, and evidence of a single gunshot was found where he left his truck.

Caden’s parents are currently refusing to allow detectives to question him, which has raised further questions about the case.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Will Caden be facing any charges?’ ‘What about the taxpayer cost of this large-scale investigation and search?’ I can tell you those items are not off the table at this point,” the sheriff said.

Caden Speight

