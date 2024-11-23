Local

Holiday event: City of Jacksonville’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is lighting up its Christmas tree on Dec. 4.

You can celebrate with the community at James Weldon Johnson Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the annual Holiday Lounge Art Walk.

There will be food trucks, drinks, and live entertainment.

There will be performances from Scott Jones School of Dance, CAP Kids, SK8hers INC., the Community Nutcracker, and more.

