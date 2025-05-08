Honor mom this Mother’s Day by choosing fresh, local blooms from Jacksonville Flower Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Mother’s Day approaches, families are preparing to honor the important women in their lives and local flower shops are preparing for the rush.

Flowers are a classic way to show love on Mother’s Day, and choosing fresh, vibrant blooms from a local flower shop makes it even more special.

At Jacksonville Flower Market you will find a beautiful selection from peonies to pink roses to help create your perfect bouquet.

The owner of Jacksonville Flower Market, Shelly Hagan says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

“They always asked me is Valentine’s busier or Mother’s Day, and I always say there’s more mothers than lovers. So, Mother’s Day is our biggest, longest holiday because mom can be anybody, it can be your aunt, it could be your sister, it could be your grandma, whoever is closest to you, your friend. So, there is a lot more opportunity to present flowers to that person.”

Hagan launched her floral business in Jacksonville in 2018 after noticing the area lacked local flower shops. With her background in business, she turned that idea into a reality. Now, she encourages others to shop locally and support community-based businesses.

“You’re feeding a lot of families locally, if I’m not open I have about 25 to 30 employees, and they depend on me to be open and thriving and to make a living here,” said Hagan.

Business often slows down for florists after major holidays, but Jacksonville Flower Market keeps the momentum going with everyday floral orders and hosting DIY classes that the community can enjoy.

“This is our last big holiday and then after Mother’s Day we have wedding season, and then proms and graduations and then obviously after June it’s a slower time for us. You still have your everyday birthdays, anniversaries, get-wells, funerals and so we continuously have the circle of life going on everyday,” said Hagan.

Shop local this Mother’s Day at Jacksonville Flower Market. Find exclusive holiday packages, and add a personal touch with teddy bears, balloons and chocolates to make her day extra sweet.

Visit Jacksonvilleflowermarket.com to order flowers or register for a fun DIY class.

