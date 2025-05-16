Hottest temperatures of the year, so far

Jacksonville, FLA. — We’re tracking a dry Friday morning commute. Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s, then reach the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon.

The First Alert Weather Team says highs could touch or surpass the record high of 96 degrees.

The weekend will also be dry and hot, with temperatures in the 90s.

We don’t see the 80s for highs until late next week after a cold front finally moves through the area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 97 (Record: 96 - 1995)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 67/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 68/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 70/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

