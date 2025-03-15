House boat catches fire on Trout Creek, leaving one person injured: Fire Rescue

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said a person was taken to a nearby trauma center Friday night after a houseboat they were staying on caught fire.

Action News Jax received this video tonight, showing the flames engulfing the boat:

The fire was spotted on Trout Creek in St. Johns County. Officials said they responded around 8:45 P.M and rescued one person from the boat.

We’re also told that Fire Rescue called in for a fire boat from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which is kept nearby.

They were reportedly left with minor burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation.

