House fire in Orange Park sends two to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a house on Red Oak Court, sending two people to the hospital, according to the Clay County Fire Rescue.

Thankfully, their injuries were not considered severe, officials said.

The Clay Fire Rescue got the call at 8:55 a.m., and crews arrived on the scene just seven minutes later, with help from the Navy Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters said the fire was out at around 9:20 a.m. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

