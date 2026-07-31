‘House of Horrors:’ 3 more adults charged in child neglect case in Putnam County involving a newborn

Putnam County, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a SWAT team conducted a warranted search Tuesday of a residence at 170 Nettles Road in Florahome, arresting three more adults from the home for child neglect.

Last week, detectives arrested Jodie Cannon, 26, from the same address for aggravated child neglect and child neglect involving a newborn. Cannon lived at the residence with the newborn, two more of her children, the biological father of the children, and Cannon’s mother, step-father and another child.

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Prior to Cannon’s arrest, her three children, including the baby, were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families after the baby was transported to a hospital for medical neglect.

During Tuesday’s search warrant, the remaining child living in the residence was removed by DCF, and deputies charged Melissa Keal, 50, John Keal, 52, and Jordan Wilson, 30, with child neglect.

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Following the initial call for service and arrest of Cannon, detectives did not have enough evidence of neglectful conditions to remove Melissa Keal’s adopted child at the time.

The search warrant was to document the environmental concerns and living conditions inside the residence. Detectives also had Putnam County Code Enforcement respond to the residence.

Once inside the residence, detectives saw “deplorable living conditions,” including unsafe ceiling repair, black mold, rotting floors, animal feces throughout the home, and flies.

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At the entryway to a living room, detectives were told the child slept on a mattress swarming with flies. Patches on the ceiling had visible signs of black mold and were painted over with white paint. Water from busted pipes had rotted floors in several rooms, including a bathroom.

The room where Wilson stayed had uneaten food on dishes along with flies and cockroaches.

Throughout the search and investigation, detectives have maintained contact with the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, and a determination was made to charge the three adults with child neglect as they all were adult household members who failed to provide the child with care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the child’s physical and mental health.

The case is still active, and additional charges related to neglect of the other children are possible for Cannon, Melissa Keal, John Keal and Wilson.

Melissa Keal and John Keal were taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $3,000 bond. Wilson was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $2,500 bond. Cannon remains in jail on $30,000 bond.

Additionally, four dogs and three kittens were voluntarily surrendered to Putnam County Animal Services. These animals will be evaluated and placed for adoption with healthy homes. Due to the voluntary surrender, detectives are not pursuing animal neglect charges.

“Words cannot describe the house of horrors these children were living in,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

No further information will be released as to the ages and gender of the children to protect their identity.

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