How to enjoy your summer as a member of the sandwich generation

Caught between raising children and caring for aging parents, the sandwich generation is quietly bearing the weight of two lifetimes while trying to hold their own together.

The term “sandwich generation” refers to young to middle-aged adults who is not only caring for an older adult, a loved one or an adult with a disability but they are also caring for their own children and managing their family’s needs.

According to Synergy Homecare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith, the sandwich generation represents approximately 20% of the United Sates population.

Yet, summer brings its own set of challenges; school is out, no vacation in sight, and the need to juggle a constantly changing schedule for three months.

“As a sandwich generation caregiver, it’s almost like you don’t get that luxury to take time off, to take a break, to enjoy doing the things you enjoy doing because care doesn’t stop,” said Dr. Smith.

According to Dr. Smith, signs of burnout that caregivers in the sandwich generation should be mindful of include feeling irritable or angry without a clear reason, withdrawing from activities they once enjoyed or isolating themselves from others.

For caregivers in the sandwich generation, maintaining personal health and peace of mind is essential. One way to support your well-being this summer and year-round is by building a flexible schedule.

“When you schedule your day and you write in what you have to do for everybody else, write yourself into that schedule, write into things that you enjoy doing, write in time for you. Just like you write in time for everybody else, you have to write in time for yourself. Enjoy the moment,” said Dr. Smith.

Sandwich generation caregivers should set boundaries, say no when needed, and make time to exercise.

“You may not have the time to go to the gym, but you have time to walk throughout the grocery store, park far away from the store and walk to the store and walk back to your car, that is staying active. Walking to your mailbox several times per day, gardening, any opportunity to get in some exercise and some activity is not only good for your heart, it’s good for your brain and also your overall health,” said Dr. Smith.

Being a caregiver for both children and loved ones is a heavy load, but you should lean on family, friends and community resources for support.

“Reach out to home care companies like SYNERGY HomeCare to bring in someone for a couple of hours a day, a couple of hours a week to help with those job responsibilities,” said Dr. Smith.

