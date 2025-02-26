How to utilize Healthlink JAX, a program aimed at providing free healthcare services

Mayor Donna Deegan has created many city-wide initiatives and programs for Jacksonville residents, one of them being a program providing free virtual healthcare. You may be wondering now, what is that program? And how can I utilize it?

Starting back in October 2024, Healthlink JAX aims to remove any barriers that prevent care for Duval County residents who may be without insurance. The program ensures free, 27/7 virtual care.

The program provides potential patients with a specific team of doctors and ‘care navigators’, who are selected nurses or social workers who provide care. Care navigators are available to answer questions, treat illnesses, refill prescriptions, or provide check-ups.

To speak to the Healthlink JAX care team, simply call 904-925-CARE (2273).

EMTs will also be launching outreach programs to aid residents with health screenings aimed at detecting health complications early. The City of Jacksonville will announce those dates for the EMT outreach programs as they become available.

Through the initiative, there is also a wide variety of aid and services that Duval County residents can seek out. The following is a list provided through the Duval Safety Net Clinic Resources:

JaxCareConnect : Links patients without insurance to a Primary Care medical provider for ongoing care.

: Links patients without insurance to a Primary Care medical provider for ongoing care. Agap e Family Health : Family-centered and affordable health care focusing on providing comprehensive and preventative Primary and Specialty care. Services are provided on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s ability to pay.

: Family-centered and affordable health care focusing on providing comprehensive and preventative Primary and Specialty care. Services are provided on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s ability to pay. Community Health Outreach : Serves those in need through the scriptural call to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and clothe them, with medical and dental services, a food assistance program, and maternal and children’s health support program.

: Serves those in need through the scriptural call to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and clothe them, with medical and dental services, a food assistance program, and maternal and children’s health support program. Mission House : Empowering individuals affected by homelessness in the Beaches area by providing food, clothing, medical care, and support services with an avenue to self-sufficiency.

: Empowering individuals affected by homelessness in the Beaches area by providing food, clothing, medical care, and support services with an avenue to self-sufficiency. Muslim American Social Services : Providing free social and medical services for those living at 200% or less of FPL to anyone in need.

: Providing free social and medical services for those living at 200% or less of FPL to anyone in need. Sulzbacher Center : Offering comprehensive healthcare to anyone in the community needing care, and is on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s ability to pay.

: Offering comprehensive healthcare to anyone in the community needing care, and is on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s ability to pay. Volunteers in Medicine : A free clinic for the working uninsured in Northeast Florida offering primary and specialty care, medications, labs, and screenings for diabetes, hypertension, asthma, mental health, heart health, cancer, and more.

: A free clinic for the working uninsured in Northeast Florida offering primary and specialty care, medications, labs, and screenings for diabetes, hypertension, asthma, mental health, heart health, cancer, and more. WeCareJax: Improves healthcare access by developing and coordinating a community-wide network of specialty medical volunteers and donated healthcare services to adult residents of Duval who are uninsured, living at 200% or less of FPL, and are referred by a primary care provider.

