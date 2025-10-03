Howl-O-Ween: Submit your pet to St. Johns County’s annual costume contest

St. Johns County Parks and Rec is seeking photos of the community’s most paws-itively horrifying pet costumes.

The department’s annual Howl-O-Ween pet dress-up contest is now open for submissions.

The rules are simple: you and your family members can also be in the photo, but your pet must be in a costume.

Photos will be posted for community voting on Monday, October 27, before polls close on October 29.

The top three submissions will be announced on Halloween and the winners will receive a prize. It must be picked up in person at the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Administration by December 1.

To submit your entry, post the picture in the comments of the Facebook post below:

It’s time for our annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest! Submit your pet photos for votes via the comments on this... Posted by St. Johns County Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

To give you some inspiration, last year’s winners are pictured below.

2024 Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest winners

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]