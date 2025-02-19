Hozier, Beabadoobee, and more to headline Sing Out Loud Festival 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s very own Sing Out Loud Festival has announced its 2025 featured headliners and performers.

The festival, presented by Live Wildly at Francis Field on September 20-21, 2025, aims to pair an impressive roster of talent with the mission of raising funds for land conservation in Florida for its 9th year.

Through its partnership with the Live Wildly Foundation, every ticket sold to the festival will be $10 donated to land conservation efforts. In 2024, over $160,000 was raised to support efforts.

“The Live Wildly Showcase helps protect the natural beauty of Florida for future generations, and we’re grateful to be part of something that unites people for a greater purpose,” says St. Johns County Cultural Events CEO and President Gabe Pellicer. “We can’t wait to see everyone gather to celebrate the artists they love in this beautiful place we call home.”

On Saturday, September 20, indie-pop phenomenon Beabadoobee will headline the night, with sets by Vance Joy, Father John Misty, Marren Morris, and David Kushner. On Sunday, September 21, platinum-selling artist Hozier will lead the headline, with sets by The Teskey Brothers, Rilo Key, and Gigi Perez.

Also featured at the festival will be free local artists showcases, ticketed events, artist development programs, the the St. Augustine Record Fair, and the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival.

Partnering with Sing Out Loud Festival helps Live Wildly inspire concertgoers to embrace all of Florida’s outstanding wild places,” explained Lisa Shipley, Live Wildly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through each ticket purchase, attendees not only experience the music, but also give back to conservation efforts that protect these wild spaces. No matter where you’re from, this weekend declares we are all wild Florida.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21, at 10:00 a.m. through the festival’s official ticketing partner, AXS. Tickets range from $140 for General Admission and $805 for Platnium tickets. Click HERE to learn more.

