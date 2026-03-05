JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville domestic violence shelter is taking its message of hope far beyond Northeast Florida — all the way across the Southeast and the Caribbean. Hubbard House has partnered with shipping company TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico to unveil a 40-foot shipping container wrapped with domestic violence awareness messaging and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The container, revealed this week in Jacksonville, will travel throughout the Southeast and Puerto Rico, putting lifesaving resources in front of thousands of people who may be experiencing abuse.

Hubbard House, TOTE Hubbard House, TOTE Partner on Traveling Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign (Hubbard House/Hubbard House)

Dr. Gail Patton, CEO of Hubbard House, says the campaign is designed to reach survivors at the exact moment they might be ready to seek help. “Victims will see it and know that there is help and a place they can call,” Patton said. “It will link them with the closest shelter to where they are.”

The container displays the National Domestic Violence Hotline — 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) — rather than a local number so survivors anywhere along its route can be connected with nearby support services.

Patton says simply seeing a hotline number at the right moment can be life-changing. Survivors often recognize they need help long before they have a safe opportunity to reach out. “It’s the opportunity mixed with something being there for people to see,” she said. “That chance visualization of that number at the time when they’re free from the abuser and can make a call can save a life.”

The idea for the project came from the team at TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, which has worked with Hubbard House for years on community initiatives. Company president Kevin Kendrick said the effort aligns with TOTE’s focus on safety — both at work and in the community. “We really hope it makes a difference,” Kendrick said. “Even if it just impacts one person, it will be worth it.”

As the container moves between ports and highways across the region, Hubbard House leaders hope the traveling billboard will spark conversations about domestic violence — and ensure survivors know help is available wherever they are.

