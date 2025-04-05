Hundreds gather in Jacksonville Saturday to protest second Trump administration & voice concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 1,000 protests took place across the nation Saturday, as part of the “Hands Off National Day of Action” rallies.

Hundreds gathered outside the Duval County Courthouse Saturday morning as part of the nationwide movement, voicing their concerns about the second Trump administration.

Among the issues the protestors spoke about were the recent state of the economy. These concerns come as many economists warn of a possible recession after President Trump announced widespread “reciprocal tariffs” on foreign nations. President Trump has claimed those tariffs will make the economy “far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient.”

“They put a 10% tariff on a little island that only has penguins,” protestor Marry Libby complained at Saturday’s gathering. “I am concerned about the economy, the market.”

On top of economic concerns: worries about DOGE governmental cuts on the federal level, as well as anger aimed at Elon Musk.

Musk’s efforts to trim the size of government are also now being duplicated locally in Duval County, with city councilmember Ron Salem establishing a local department of governmental efficiency.

“Musk was not elected, this was a situation that did not exist until Trump came in,” pointed out protestor Jess Boaz. “And the fact Jacksonville now sees this as something they can follow suit with just proves how widespread this, I’ll call it a pandemic, actually goes.”

While Saturday served as an organized day of protest to raise awareness about those concerns, organizers said they feel it’s important to continue getting their message out to the general public.

Action News Jax also found a counter-protester in the crowd at Saturday’s protest and asked if they’d be willing to interview on their views, but they weren’t willing to go on camera.

