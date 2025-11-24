Hundreds of Jacksonville residents to receive holiday food assistance from JFCS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services’ Max Block Food Pantry will hold a two-day Thanksgiving food giveaway on November 24 and 25.

With the recent 43-day government shutdown and the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits, the demand for food assistance has grown significantly. This Thanksgiving food giveaway aims to offer much-needed support to local families and individuals experiencing food insecurity, including those who are homeless.

“Everyone is struggling right now, even the working class with food stamps being on hold for such a long time, still getting back to the normal, having to decide whether I’m going to put food on the table or pay the bills, they have families, they have kids, so they have to feed. We are not judging anybody, we want you to come out and we are going to give you food,” said Marilyn Darius, Food Pantry Manager, LJD Jewish Family and Community Services.

The pantry will distribute 200 bags each day filled with traditional Thanksgiving items to Jacksonville families. In addition, the first 100 families on both days will receive a $10 Walmart gift card to help purchase a turkey.

The event will take place at the JFCS second location at 6261 Dupont Station Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32217, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, or to learn how you can donate or volunteer, visit here.

