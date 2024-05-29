Hydrant repair leaves more than 100 St. Johns County residents without water

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 100 customers in St. Johns County are without water tonight.

It’s part of a fire hydrant repair project.

For those that live along the streets listed below the county said you won’t have water until Wednesday at 2:30 a.m.:

2820 - 3490 US 1 South

Kent Road

Carmel Road

Putnam Road

2nd Street

1st Street

Brainard Drive

Buff Lane

Once water is restored, the county said customers will be under a boil water advisory. This means you’re advised to boil your water for a minute before drinking or cooking.

Residents may call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 904-209-2731 for updated information or visit St. Johns County utilities website at www.sjcutility.us. Door tags were used to notify the public of the Boil Water Notice. Door tags will also be used once the notice is rescinded.

