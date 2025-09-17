‘I don’t love this deal’: Concerns grow over DCPS move to Prominence Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County school leaders are weighing a deal that would sell the district’s longtime Southbank headquarters and move operations to Prominence Park — but the plan comes with an overlap that could cost the district.

Under the proposal, buyers would pay $12.5 million at closing and another $7.5 million within three years for the old Prudential Drive building. DCPS could stay there through late 2026 for just $1 in rent.

At the same time, the district would close on the new Baymeadows headquarters at the end of 2025 for about $13.9 million, plus extra costs for furniture and equipment.

That timeline means DCPS will be paying for both properties for at least a year. Board members questioned whether the loan the district plans to use for moving expenses could trigger tax consequences. “I don’t love this deal,” Board Member Cindy Buldoc said, citing mismatched closing dates. Even Board Chair Joyce, who has supported the plan, raised concerns.

Other members focused on logistics — from maintenance costs to whether there’s even room for public meetings at the new site. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier stood firm, saying this is still the best move for the district.

The board is expected to vote on the sale and acquisition in October.

