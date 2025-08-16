‘I don’t want to hear anymore noes’: Councilman and JAA clash at City Finance Committee meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Councilman and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) clashed Friday as JAA presented its proposed budget — including a battle over the use of funds for a proposed workforce development program at Cecil Field tied to the Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ).

Councilman Nick Howland has been pressing JAA to invest $29 million into a program at Cecil Field. The proposal is intended to boost local job training in aerospace careers. However, JAA has repeatedly declined to divert revenue to the project, citing severe restrictions by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

But Howland, clearly not happy, pushed back hard.

“I don’t want to hear any more noes. I want to hear, ‘Alright, let’s see what you are talking about, Mr. Howland,’” he said, pressing authority leaders for movement.

Councilman Ron Salem clashed with JAA Board Chair Michelle Barnett over its refusal to recognize Howland - JAA’s City Council liaison - at its board meetings.

“I think it is insulting - a city councilman, your liaison, cannot be recognized at your board meetings,” Salem said during a heated exchange.

Earlier this week, internal emails obtained by Action News Jax Ben Becker revealed growing friction between Howland and JAA leadership - a relationship that appears to be deteriorating along with Howland’s colleagues.

“We have not disrespected you,” insisted JAA Chief Compliance Officer Devin Reed.

But Finance Chairman Raul Arias was undeterred.

“I will be making motion (filing legislation) at some point on how we can input City Council into all these boards,” said Arias. “We need to have representation.”

JAA’s board is made up of three mayoral selections and four gubernatorial.

Ultimately, the Finance Committee voted to reallocate $13 million within JAA’s budget for the proposed program and another $500,000 for JAA to hire a consultant. However, it’s important to note that JAA is not required to spend the funds and there is no indication that it has plans to do so.

